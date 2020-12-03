Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth $55,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.