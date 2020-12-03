Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Switch by 1,057.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 1.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 239.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 514,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 363,047 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

