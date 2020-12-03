Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after buying an additional 2,375,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

