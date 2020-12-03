Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

