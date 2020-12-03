Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $888.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.