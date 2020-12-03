Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 117.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 739,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 103.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

