Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $22,969,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,358,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 162,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $3,029,259.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 596,373 shares of company stock worth $12,609,634. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

