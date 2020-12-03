Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $282,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 61.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IES stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.