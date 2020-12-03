9,914 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after buying an additional 739,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 95,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.41. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

