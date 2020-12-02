Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $37,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.