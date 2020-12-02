MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $311.10

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.10 and last traded at $302.19, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.06.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,281 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

