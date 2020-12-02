BlackRock Inc. Has $156.76 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.49% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $156,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 78.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 685.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.