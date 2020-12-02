Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,545 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

