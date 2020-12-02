New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $483,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,856 shares of company stock worth $20,171,481 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

