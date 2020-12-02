Thomas Aj Frank Sells 10,175 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $397,801.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

