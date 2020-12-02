Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $710.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

