Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Peoples Financial Services worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

PFIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.