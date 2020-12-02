Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

