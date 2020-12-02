BlackRock Inc. Sells 52,692 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $155,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alamo Group by 120.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $145.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.