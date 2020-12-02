Aperio Group LLC Purchases 8,178 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $118,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,953.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $964,346.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 337,186 shares of company stock worth $4,387,040. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

GBDC stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.