Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,359 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

