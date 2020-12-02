Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,120 shares of company stock worth $5,893,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

