Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

