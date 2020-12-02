Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

HCSG opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

