Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,834 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

