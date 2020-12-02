Aperio Group LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.