Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Orthofix Medical worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 233,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $697.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

