Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 306,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,473,000 after buying an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 286,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 213,886 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 96,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 168,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 125,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

AAPL opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,086.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.