$107.70 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $107.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $118.40 million. Luminex posted sales of $90.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $410.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $410.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.37 million, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $479.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.60. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.