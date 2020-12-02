Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,225% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $763.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

