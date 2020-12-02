Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G (fifth-generation) adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory-chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $68.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.