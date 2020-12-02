Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,930,477 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,930,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

