Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 482,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

