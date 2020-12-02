California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Deluxe worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 9,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

