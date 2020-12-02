California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Acushnet worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.