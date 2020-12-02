New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Zynex worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zynex by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 11.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $466.92 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

