Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,527 shares of company stock worth $14,212,922. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

