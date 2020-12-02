Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,639 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 866,458 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

