Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of PDF Solutions worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

