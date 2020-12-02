California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,934 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

