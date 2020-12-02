California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of The Providence Service worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,288.12 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

