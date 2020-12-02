Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Domtar worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFS. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UFS raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

