Thomas Axmacher Sells 586 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) VP Thomas Axmacher sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $18,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,230.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYX opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

