Thomas Axmacher Sells 586 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) VP Thomas Axmacher sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $18,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,230.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SYX opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.98.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
