Lin Wang Sells 1,000 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Lin Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNDI opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.44 million, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KNDI. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

