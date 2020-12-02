Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $159.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $158.50 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $609.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $517,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $3,596,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

