Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGI. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of REGI opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

