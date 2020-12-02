Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Sunrun stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,242.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

