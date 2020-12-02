Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,739,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,506,193.10.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40.

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60.

REAL opened at C$18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

