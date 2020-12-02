Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. Clean TeQ shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 141,300 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.