Curt R. Hartman Sells 596 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,207,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

